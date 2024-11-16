Sports

    • Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight

    Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    LOS ANGELES -

    Netflix's first attempt at handling a live sports event did not receive a passing grade.

    The fight Friday night between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul experienced streaming problems according to many viewers on social media. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight.

    According to the website Down Detector, nearly 85,000 viewers logged problems with outages or streaming leading up to the fight.

    The bout was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights.

    Paul won the fight by unanimous decision.

    Netflix representatives had no comment via e-mails to The Associated Press on the streaming problems viewers experienced leading up to or during the fight.

    The bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, and Tyson, 58-year-old former heavyweight champion, from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was Netflix's biggest live sports event to date, and an opportunity to make sure it can handle audience demand with the NFL and WWE on the horizon. It streamed globally to Netflix’s 280 million subscribers at no additional cost.

    Netflix will broadcast two NFL games on Christmas Day and will begin streaming WWE “Raw” on Jan. 6.

    The streaming delays weren't the only problems Netflix experienced leading up to the fight.

    Viewers saw Tyson's bare butt in only a jockstrap when he walked away at the end of a pre-fight interview in his locker room.

    For some reason, Netflix chose to make light of the faux pas.

