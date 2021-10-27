Nelson Cruz wins MLB's Roberto Clemente Award for philanthropy

Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz swings a bat as he waits his turn in the batting cage during an American League Division Series baseball practice Oct. 6, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP/Chris O'Meara) Tampa Bay Rays' Nelson Cruz swings a bat as he waits his turn in the batting cage during an American League Division Series baseball practice Oct. 6, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP/Chris O'Meara)

MORE SPORTS NEWS