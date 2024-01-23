Sports

    • NBA suspends Canadian Tristan Thompson 25 games on doping violation

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, is held back by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, after Thompson was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Cammett Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, left, is held back by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, after Thompson was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Cammett
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.

    The league said that Thompson, from Brampton, Ont., tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. His suspension will begin with Wednesday's game between Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Ibutamoren is a growth hormone stimulator. SARM LGD-4033 is still in preliminary clinical trials but early studies have shown that the drug improves lean body mass and muscle strength.

    Thompson was drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, and won a championship with Cleveland in 2016.

    He has played for the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers between 2020 and 2023 before returning to the Cavaliers this season.

    The 32-year-old Thompson is averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.4 minutes per game this season. He has averaged 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, one assist and 0.7 blocks per game over his 11 NBA seasons.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News