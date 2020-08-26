Advertisement
NBA postpones playoff games after Bucks players protest
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:16PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:22PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA -- The NBA has postponed all three of today's playoff games.
The announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks did not leave their locker room for Game 5 of their series with Orlando.
The Bucks' decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wis.
More coming.
