NBA considering changes to All-Star Game format, with East vs. West possible again
The NBA All-Star Game may soon return to an East vs. West format.
Commissioner Adam Silver said Tuesday in a televised interview on ESPN that changes are coming to the All-Star Game -- and while stopping short of saying any decision has been finalized, he hinted that the current format of top vote-getters serving as captains and drafting their own teams may be shelved.
"Maybe a return to something more traditional, in terms of how the teams are presented," Silver said in the interview on ESPN's "First Take" program. "We went to sort of this captain-draft notion, but clearly, historically, it was East vs. West, so that's something we are looking at."
This season's All-Star Game is at Indianapolis on Feb. 18. The league has not yet announced any format changes.
The first 66 All-Star Games all had the East vs. West format. The last six have seen the leading vote-getters from each conference serve as captains who got to draft their teams; LeBron James served as one of the captains all six times, with Giannis Antetokounmpo the other captain three times, Kevin Durant twice and Stephen Curry once.
The last four All-Star Games have used a target score at the end of games, ensuring that the matchup ends on a made shot. Fourth quarters have been untimed; the winner is the first team to reach whatever the leading team had after three quarters, plus 24 points -- the 24 is a nod to Kobe Bryant's last jersey number.
The first year of the target score format saw a fourth quarter that was incredibly dramatic. Last season's game, however, was almost completely uncompetitive and became a disaster in terms of television ratings -- in part because some of the biggest names like James, Antetokounmpo, Durant and Curry all missed much or all of the All-Star Game because of injury.
"I mean, it's fun to kind of get out there and do some dunks and stuff like that," Utah's Lauri Markkanen said after last season's All-Star Game. "But we're all competitors. I think everybody would enjoy too if we just play against each other and it gets competitive."
League officials said last week that they have been stressing to players the importance of improving the quality of the All-Star Game. It has been a talking point for years, as has the slam dunk competition -- which got a serious shot in the arm last season when Mac McClung put on a show for the ages.
"When you turn on an NBA All-Star Game, I think people expect to see some competition," said Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations. "There's a happy medium somewhere between a hard-fought playoff game and what you saw last year. ΓÇª When you have the reaction that fans had and people had around the game and just visually, it matters because it didn't make the product look good."
It's unclear when the league will finalize any All-Star Game changes.
"We've lost sight a bit that it's about the game at the end of the day," Silver said.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
Health
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
Toronto Pearson airport reveals new autonomous security robot
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
-
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.