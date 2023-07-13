NBA champ Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended roster for FIBA Men's World Cup

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray headlines Canada's extended senior men's basketball team roster.

Canada Basketball unveiled the lineup on Thursday night ahead of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.

Murray will be joined by several other NBAers on Canada's team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder will join Murray in Canada's backcourt.

Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks were also named to the roster.

The Men's Basketball World Cup is scheduled Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

The group stage will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final stage to follow in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

Canada is in Group H and will face France, Lebanon and Latvia in the group phase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadian men can directly qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup 2023.

Canada is currently ranked 15th in the FIBA World Rankings.