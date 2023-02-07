NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) defends Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23), on Feb. 4, 2023. (Paul Sancya / AP) Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) defends Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23), on Feb. 4, 2023. (Paul Sancya / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS