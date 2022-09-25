Natasha Wodak smashes Canadian marathon record in Berlin

Natasha Wodak of Canada celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 10,000m final during the athletics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) Natasha Wodak of Canada celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 10,000m final during the athletics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru on Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

MORE SPORTS NEWS