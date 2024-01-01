Naomi Osaka returns to elite tennis from a maternity break and wins her first match in Brisbane
Naomi Osaka's first win at the elite level since becoming a mother didn't come easily. It did come on Day 1 of the year, though. So that was two items Osaka checked off the list Monday for her comeback to professional tennis.
The four-time major winner was broken while serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set and needed three match points in the tiebreaker before converting a 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over Tamara Korpatsch in the first round of the Brisbane International.
A two-time Australian and U.S. Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year's Australian Open in Melbourne before later revealing she was pregnant. The U.S.-based Japanese player and her partner, rapper Cordae, became parents to daughter Shai in Los Angeles in July.
“I was super nervous the whole time,” the former No. 1-ranked Osaka, 26, said of her comeback match. “A part of me felt like Shai was watching me. I wanted to do my best for her.
“While I'm playing, I'm aware of it in the sense that I want to be a good role model for my daughter. Other than that I think I'm pretty much trying to be the same old me.”
Osaka had only played one match since her first-round exit at the 2022 U.S. Open. She was leading Daria Gavrilova at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September of that year before the Australian retired from the match with an injury.
The time out and motherhood have given Osaka a renewed focus on living in the moment.
“The last couple years that I played before I had my daughter, I didn't return as much love as I was given,” she told the crowd at Pat Rafter Arena. “So I really feel like that's what I want to do in this chapter.
“I just really appreciate people coming out and people knowing me and cheering for me.
And, of course, she's paying more attention to the younger people in the crowd.
“I guess like towards the end when I was signing autographs, I was more aware of kids,” she told a post-match news conference. “I see them differently now because now I'm a mom, too, and I can picture Shai being that age.”
Osaka will play a fellow former No. 1, three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova, in the second round.
Persistent rain meant matches on outside courts were suspended, confining matches to the covered main stadium.
In the men's draw, third-seeded Ben Shelton, the 21-year-old American who reached the U.S. Open semifinals last year, was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 by Roman Safiullin. The 26-year-old Safiullin is ranked 39th but had wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev last year.
The Brisbane International is one of the key tune-up events for the Australian Open which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Japan lowers tsunami warning but still tells people not to go home after series of earthquakes
Japan dropped its highest-level tsunami alert, issued following a series of major earthquakes on Monday, but told residents of coastal areas not to return to their homes as deadly waves could still come.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2024
From tougher bail rules to a new dental care plan, a range of new measures are taking effect across Canada in 2024, aiming to address human rights, public safety, health and other concerns.
Here are the changes to CPP deductions starting in 2024
Middle-income earners will start seeing a larger portion of their paycheques going toward Canada Pension Plan contributions as of Monday.
BREAKING Israeli court overturns Netanyahu overhaul, threatening to reopen fissures preceding war against Hamas
Israel's Supreme Court on Monday struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country's ongoing war against Hamas.
2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner's killing in Kenya, police say
Two men were arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Olympic runner Benjamim Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year's Eve, police said Monday.
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
Gas tax paused in Manitoba, returns in Alberta at a lower rate
As one province pauses the gas tax to provide savings at the pumps, another is bringing it back.
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
Politics
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
-
Senior military leader: Canadians 'overly comfortable' as global security shifts
Looking ahead to 2024, the commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command said he thinks the pressure will continue to mount, and Canadians are "overly comfortable" about their safety as the world changes.
-
Canada's heated political conflict over carbon pricing will continue into 2024
Canada's price on pollution is supposed to help battle global warming, but as it nears its fifth anniversary, nothing in Canadian politics is hotter.
Health
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
Low-cost, plant-based drug may help you quit smoking more effectively than nicotine replacement therapy, study shows
A new study shows a low-cost plant-based drug may be more effective than nicotine replacement therapy for people trying to quit smoking.
-
'A fundamental human experience': New study suggests family caregiving can lessen depression
Despite increased levels of stress and trauma associated with caring for an ailing loved one, a new study suggests that family caregiving can lead to less depression in adults.
Sci-Tech
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
-
U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years
The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.
Entertainment
-
Ashes of Vancouver 'Star Trek' fan set to go to space alongside famous stars
Gloria Knowlan never dreamt of boldly going where no one had gone before and was content to leave the journey to the 'Star Trek' actors she came to love, but 12 years after her death, her family has ensured the final frontier will be her ultimate resting place.
-
Jeremy Renner almost died last New Year's Day. Since then he's been leaning into life
In the year since Jeremy Renner almost lost his life in a freak New Year’s Day accident, the Marvel star has proved himself just as much a superhero offscreen.
-
Paula Abdul accuses 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit
Paula Abdul has accused former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show, according to a new lawsuit.