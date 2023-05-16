Nantes fines Egyptian striker for refusing to wear rainbow numbers on jersey

Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Monaco in Nantes, France, Sunday, April 9, 2023. French soccer club Nantes fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday, when teams across the country wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to support the fight against homophobia. (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo, File) Nantes' Mostafa Mohamed celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Nantes and Monaco in Nantes, France, Sunday, April 9, 2023. French soccer club Nantes fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to play against Toulouse on Sunday, when teams across the country wore rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys this weekend to support the fight against homophobia. (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Photo, File)

