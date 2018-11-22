

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A businessman trying to bring a CFL team to Halifax says a contest to come up with a team name is a "horse race" between Atlantic Schooners and Atlantic Storm.

Anthony LeBlanc of Maritime Football Ltd. won't say which name has the upper hand, but he says he's surprised the vote is as close as it is.

The name is to be unveiled in an event Friday at Grey Cup festivities in Edmonton.

The exclusive contest is part of a season ticket drive launched two weeks ago.

LeBlanc says his group has received more than 5,000 deposits, which for $50 places fans on a priority list for season ticket membership and seat selection on a first-come, first-served basis.

He says he considers the number "pretty phenomenal" given his group hasn't done any paid marketing yet, adding that details outlining a broader campaign will also be unveiled on Friday.