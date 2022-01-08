Nam Nguyen struggles at nationals a week after contracting COVID-19

OTTAWA -

Perennial national medallist Nam Nguyen contracted COVID-19 last week, and was still feeling the effects at the Canadian figure skating championships on Saturday.

Nguyen, who won the world junior championships in 2014 and the Canadian senior title in 2019, was considered a favourite to make Canada's skating team for the Beijing Olympics.

But the 23-year-old from Toronto was seventh after the short program on Friday and struggled in his free program on Saturday, saying after his skate that his lungs were still feeling the effects of the virus.

"It was like flu-like symptoms, times 10," he said.

Nguyen said he isolated for five days after his positive PCR test, and then was back on the ice on Tuesday after a negative test.

Nguyen had said a few weeks ago that he planned to retire following this season, but is rethinking that decision, saying he doesn't want to leave the sport on such a low note.

Stephen Gogolev withdrew from the men's singles competition on Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. The 17-year-old from Toronto was the national silver medallist in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.