Nairo Quintana gets Tour de France DQ for opioid use

Colombia's Nairo Quintana competes during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 40.7 kilometres with start in Lacapelle-Marival and finish in Rocamadour, France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Colombia's Nairo Quintana competes during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 40.7 kilometres with start in Lacapelle-Marival and finish in Rocamadour, France, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MORE SPORTS NEWS