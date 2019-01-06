

TVNews.ca Staff, , with reports from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald and CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong





A Nova Scotia woman is running every day for the first 100 days of 2019 in honour of her daughter, who died five years ago at a marathon in Toronto.

Emma van Nostrand was 18 when she collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart condition at the 39th kilometre of the 2013 Goodlife Fitness Toronto Marathon.

Emma’s mother, Katherine van Nostrand, was running the same marathon when she died. They had logged many kilometres together back home in Cape Breton.

Van Nostrand says her daughter was always pulling her along “making sure that I was doing the best that I could.”

“Most of the time we were out, I would be singing or goofing around or even wanting to walk more than run, and she would (say) ‘Mom, come on,’” she recalls.

After losing Emma, van Nostrand says she found it hard to get back on her feet. “Particularly in the first year, I cried as much as I ran,” she told CTV Atlantic.

But van Nostrand says she needed to keep going, believing that it’s what Emma would have wanted.

“She would have been more disappointed in me (not running) than anything else,” she says.

She also hopes to one day run another marathon. “If I can get through a half marathon, then I’ll do the full,” she says. “One step at a time.”

Van Nostrand has a group of friends participating in the 100-day run challenge for support. They’re doing the 100 days in winter, when snow and slush can make it especially hard to stay motivated.

Van Nostrand says the exercise is helpful for maintaining her mental health, but the challenge is about more than that.

“I wanted to inspire other people that just because something bad happens, it doesn’t mean you give up on life,” she said.