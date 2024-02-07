N.L. curler breaks record with return to the Brier 35 years later

ST. JOHN'S -

He was 23-years-old and going head-to-head with the greats, even beating Randy Ferbey.

So naturally, Alex Smith figured he'd be back in contention at the Brier in short order.

But no one would have thought it would take more than three decades.

Smith will step into the Brier record books next month when he plays his first draw with Team Newfoundland and Labrador. He qualified for the tournament when he, along with the rest of Team Symonds, won the provincial men's curling championship in St. John's.

Curling Canada said he will set the record for biggest gap between Brier appearances at 35 years, beating the previous record by a decade.

"Certainly, I had anticipated there would be lots of Briers," Smith said Tuesday. "As much as I want to go, so does every other competitive curler in the province."

Alex Smith was 23-years-old when he last represented Newfoundland and Labrador at the Canadian curling championship in 1989. (Garrett Barry/CTV News)

A lot has changed in the sport in the 35 years since Smith was at the national championship — curling's main stage.

His Newfoundland team finished with a 7-4 record that year, impressive for a group coming from the province.

This time, in Regina, he'll be facing professional curlers with worldwide playing experience.

He was 23 in 1989 when he represented the province at the Brier. He said he's changed too.

"You know, I was young, cocky, didn't know any different," he said. "We expected to do well. We did."

While he anticipated coming back, his life went in another direction. He graduated from university, moved to Toronto with his soon-to-be wife and took a break from the sport.

When he returned to Newfoundland and Labrador, he ran into the near-unstoppable force of Team Gushue — who dominated tournament play in the province before growing to dominate the sport nationally.

That was a big problem for other teams in the province, who would very often have to defeat him to win the right to represent the province at the Brier.

"Had a couple of other close tries," Smith said. "There were a lot of really competitive teams at the time and then, of course, Brad grew up."

Andrew Symonds said because his team is facing absences and injuries, having an adaptable player like Smith was a natural choice. (Garrett Barry/CTV News)

His break came this season, when a team led by Andrew Symonds lost a player to injury and needed a replacement.

"It quickly became evident that Alex was the choice," Symonds said, noting his ability to play multiple positions in the lineup.

"He's got the skill set to make all the shots," Symonds said. "From a skill perspective, it was an easy transition and he just fit in."

The pair — who've curled together before — are now getting ready to take two younger players to their first Brier appearances. Neither Colin Thomas nor Stephen Trickett were even born in 1989, when Smith represented Newfoundland and Labrador in the Brier.

"I can't imagine how it's going to be," Thomas said. "I'm sure there will be a few nerves going."

"I haven't played on arena ice myself in almost 10 years," Trickett added. "It's going to be a fairly new experience for all of us and we're just going to do what we can (to prepare)."

Smith said he hasn't shared too much with his teammates about his 1989 run — just one or two pictures, and a little bit of advice.

With Team Newfoundland and Labrador entering the competition as heavy underdogs, Smith told his group to enjoy the experience as best you can.

"You know, my favourite story — it shouldn't be my favourite — but there's nothing quite like throwing a rock, missing and having six, seven, eight thousand people go 'Oh' as you miss it. It's different," he said.

"I'm just trying to emphasize that, enjoy yourselves. Whatever happens, feel the experience, enjoy it."

Alex Smith, right, is getting ready to return to the Brier after a 35-year absence. Curling Canada said when he takes the ice in Regina in March, he will set a record for the biggest gap between appearances. (Courtesy Team Symonds/Twitter)