A New Brunswick town that claims the oldest basketball court in the world is hoping to slam dunk its plans to open a museum and a hall of fame on the site.

The first basketball game was played in the hall of a building in the town of St. Stephen, N.B., 125 years ago – less than two years after the game was invented by Canadian physical education instructor James Naismith in 1891.

A group called Canada 1st Basketball, created to preserve the court, has a meeting with the sport’s governing body Basketball Canada in Toronto next week, where it will pitch the idea of the court being the new home of the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame.

The group has now reached an agreement to buy and develop the building and plans to apply for federal and charity grants to fund the project.

“We want to go and show Basketball Canada that we not only have the talent to make this happen but that we have the support of the community behind us and the kind of people who understand what it’s going to take to make it successful,” Vaughan McIntyre, general manager of Canada 1st Basketball, told CTV News Atlantic.

He said the first game on the court recorded in the local paper, St. Croix Courier, was on October 17, 1893.

The court on the upper level of the building served as a YMCA in the late 1800s.

Its original hardwood court, nicknamed “The Forgotten Floor,” was discovered underneath old carpet after a 2010 fire.

The building is now suffering from water problems with a leaking roof.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern says the building needs to be protected.

"You’ll get chills when you realize basketball started at that time here in this community," he said.

Canada 1st Basketball’s president Peter Corby hopes the historic site will get more recognition.

“People understand what we’re doing,” he said.

“It’s building our heritage, we can’t let it go.”

Locals hope this piece of basketball history will be preserved for years to come.

