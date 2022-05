Hockey fans, friends and family members have gathered in Montreal to pay tribute to Guy Lafleur, who died after a battle with lung cancer.

The national funeral began at 11 a.m. at Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral.

Dignitaries include Montreal Canadiens players past and present, as well representatives from other teams. The once-in-a-generation star helped the Habs hoist five Stanley Cups. Follow our live updates: