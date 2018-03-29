

CTVNews.ca Staff





A family of Toronto Blue Jays superfans spent the team’s first game of the season on Thursday by taking in the action live for the 42nd consecutive year.

In 1977, the family braved the cold and snowy conditions at Exhibition Stadium to witness the Blue Jays’ inaugural game. They haven’t missed an opener since.

"Baseball is just so nice and relaxing and warm and I don't care if people call it slow,” Joyce Zweig told CTV’s Peter Akman at Thursday’s game. “That's what it’s supposed to be.”

Jonathan Zweig, Joyce’s son, who was just nine years old in 1977, also hasn’t missed an opener.

"It’s a lot of school missed, a lot of work missed over the years but (it’s) just one day,” he said.

Through the years, the family has travelled to Florida for spring training and have had their image featured on game tickets, but the highlight remains witnessing Joe Carter’s walk-off home run in the 1993 World Series.

"I still regret not jumping on field because our seats were close enough we would have beaten Carter to the plate," said Jonathan.

The tradition continued on Thursday when three generations of Zweigs took in the action for the Blue Jays’ season opener, a 6-1 loss to the New York Yankees.

"It is really a good feeling when I go with my kids, my grandkids (and) with other relatives," said Joyce.

Despite the loss, the family is hopeful for what the other 81 home games this year will bring.

"I am a cockeyed optimist, it’s going to be good," said Joyce.

With a report from CTV News’ Peter Akman