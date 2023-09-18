Mostert runs for 2 TDs, Tagovailoa throws for another as Dolphins hold off Patriots 24-17

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after his touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News