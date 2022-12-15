Morocco makes another World Cup statement despite semifinal loss

Moroccan players stand in a circle after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Moroccan players stand in a circle after the World Cup semifinal soccer match between France and Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS