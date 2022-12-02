More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada

Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.

The data comes from the national sport organization's first-ever report tracking discrimination, including verbal taunts, insults and intimidation.

Hockey Canada says 512 penalties for discrimination were called by officials, while 415 allegations were investigated after the fact.

The report's release comes on the heels of the "action plan" unveiled by Hockey Canada in July to address "toxic behaviour in the sport."

Hockey Canada is dealing with the dramatic fallout of alleged sexual assaults involving members of both the 2018 and 2003 world junior teams.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

