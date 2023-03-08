Morant to miss 4 more games, Colorado police say no charges

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File) Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after sinking a three point shot against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS