Sports

    • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime bounced in second round of Shanghai Masters

    Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during the second set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver on September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Team Europe's Gael Monfils during the second set of a Laver Cup tennis singles match in Vancouver on September 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    BEIJING -

    Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime did not last long at the Shanghai Masters.

    Auger-Aliassime, the 14th seed in the tournament, was bounced from the second round by unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.

    The Montreal native, who won four ATP titles in 2022 along with shared victories at the Davis Cup and Laver Cup championships, sports a losing record this season with 16 losses in 31 matches.

    Auger-Aliassime wasn't the only seeded player to be given an early exit in Shanghai.

    Third-seeded Holger Rune was humbled by 122nd-ranked Brendon Nakashima 6-0, 6-2 in the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

    The 22-year-old American converted five of his 14 break points to claim a maiden victory over a top-10 player.

    Nakashima will next play Zhang Zhizhen, who knocked out 28th-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

    Also, Roman Safiullin defeated ninth-seeded Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in a rematch of last week's Chengdu Open final, which Zverev won.

    Others players losing Friday included 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur and 17th-seeded Lorenzo Musetti.

    Casper Ruud was one of the few seeded players to advance. He beat Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0 and will next face 29th-seeded Christopher Eubanks, who rallied to beat Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

    Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev play their second-round matches on Saturday.

    CHINA OPEN

    Elena Rybakina advanced to her eighth semifinal of the year by beating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 6-2 Friday at the China Open.

    In their third meeting of the year, after splitting the two finals they have contested this season, the fifth-seeded Rybakina was dominant on serve, hitting 12 aces and never faced a break point.

    "I played really well today," Rybakina said. "I served really well, so I'm really happy with my performance today. It's always tough battles against Aryna and I really enjoy playing against her."

    In the semifinals, Rybakina will face unseeded Liudmila Samsonova, who earlier defeated 13th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.

    Sabalenka had only four aces and eight double-faults, including two in the 11th game of the first set, and was broken another three times in the second.

    Second-seeded Iga Swiatek also advanced by defeating Caroline Garcia 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-1.

    With Swiatek serving to stay in the match in the second set, Garcia came within two points of closing out a straight-set win. However, Swiatek delivered two big points, pushing the match into a second tiebreaker.

    Swiatek then powered through the decider to advance to her 11th semifinal of the season.

    Third-seeded Coco Gauff extended her winning streak to 16 matches, beating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 and

    MORE SPORTS NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News