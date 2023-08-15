Montreal man earns title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after winning CrossFit Games

Jeffrey Adler of Montreal has earned the title of "Fittest Man on Earth" after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games. (CTV National News) Jeffrey Adler of Montreal has earned the title of "Fittest Man on Earth" after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games. (CTV National News)

MORE SPORTS NEWS