Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets

Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen leads the 2022 Championship season heading into the Montreal Grand Prix, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver George Russell.

The race was last held in Montreal in June 2019 but, due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021, Canada was not included in the F1 schedule.

Here's everything you need to know about the racing spectacle over the three-day event in Montreal.

MONTREAL GRAND PRIX SCHEDULE

Friday, June 17

Practice 1: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Practice 2: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Team Pit Stop Practice: 11:50 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

Practice 3: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Qualifying: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Drivers Parade: 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

RACE: 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

All times are in eastern daylight time.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS FOR THE MONTREAL GRAND PRIX 2022

Tickets are only available via resale websites including StubHub, TicketNetwork, and VividSeats.

HOW TO WATCH THE MONTREAL GRAND PRIX 2022

If you don't have a ticket, you can watch the race live Across the TSN Network. TSN Direct and TSN.ca -- their full broadcast schedule can be found here.

Alternatively, if you are in Montreal for the race weekend, the centre of the action away from the track is Crescent St. in the heart of Montreal's downtown core, according to CTV Montreal.

There are live shows featuring all weekend at the Labatt's Corona Stage at the corner of De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Crescent, all of which are free of charge. There are also racing simulators, arcade games, and a collection of luxury sports cars ready to take a look at.

MONTREAL ROAD CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND

As a result of the race and downtown festivities, the following streets will be closed: