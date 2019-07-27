Montreal Canadiens sign Michael McCarron to one-year, two-way deal
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren (right) eyes the puck as Canadiens Michael McCarron (34) ties up Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, March 17, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:57AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Michael McCarron and the Montreal Canadiens agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract on Saturday.
The deal will pay McCarron US$700,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the American Hockey League with a guaranteed salary of $150,000.
McCarron, 24, spent the 2018-19 campaign with the AHL's Laval Rocket, scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists in 32 games with the Habs' minor-league affiliate.
He's appeared in 69 career NHL games with the Canadiens, scoring twice with six assists.
The six-foot-six, 230-pound American was Montreal's first-round selection (25th overall) in 2013.