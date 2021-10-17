MLB to require housing for some minor leaguers in 2022

Tyler Ladendorf, right, of the High Point Rockers, swings at a pitch from Mitch Atkins, of the York Revolution, during the first inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in York, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Tyler Ladendorf, right, of the High Point Rockers, swings at a pitch from Mitch Atkins, of the York Revolution, during the first inning of the Atlantic League All-Star minor league baseball game, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in York, Pa. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS

Listen Live: TSN Radio

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social