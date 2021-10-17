MLB to require housing for some minor leaguers in 2022
Major League Baseball says its owners have agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players beginning in the 2022 season.
"In mid-September, the owners discussed the issue of player housing and unanimously agreed to begin providing housing to certain minor league players," MLB said in a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night. "We are in the process of finalizing the details of that policy and expect it to be announced and in place for the 2022 season."
ESPN, citing anonymous sources, first reported Sunday on the owners' decision, saying the league would require teams to provide housing either via stipends to fully cover housing or by arranging the lodging themselves.
The league did not specify which players would be covered by the new policy.
The move is expected to ease the burden on players, some of whom have incomes from teams that fall below the federal poverty line of $12,880 for individuals.
MLB raised minimum salaries across the minors for 2021, pushing Class A pay from $290 to $500 per week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700 over the roughly five-month season. Players are only paid in-season.
While teams generally arrange for hotel accomodations for road trips, players have largely been left to find their own housing for homestands. The level of assistance provided by teams varies widely -- lower-level affiliates sometimes arrange host families for younger players, and some organizations have offered housing stipends to some or all players. The Houston Astros are believed to have become the first team in baseball to provide furnished apartments to all players when they did so for the 2021 season.
But mostly, players are left to handle housing on their own, usually seeking short-term leases on little notice with a limited budget. It's not uncommon for teammates to overcrowd apartments and sleep on air mattresses. One player and his girlfriend in 2019 even took the unusual step of living in a renovated school bus.
"MLB is engaged in a multi-year effort to modernize the minor league system and better assist players as they pursue their dreams of playing in the major leagues," MLB's statement also said. "In 2021, we increased the salaries for minor league players by 38-72% depending on level and significantly reduced travel requirements during the season. In addition, hundreds of millions of dollars worth of improvements to minor league ballparks around the country are already underway, including substantial renovations to player-facing facilities like locker rooms and training rooms."
The statement came about a month after players in the Mets and Phillies organizations staged an on-field protest during the last weekend of the regular season, wearing teal wristbands to draw attention to pay they said was insufficient.
The demonstration was organized in part by Advocates for Minor Leaguers, which also handed out pamphlets to fans with suggestions for how MLB could treat minor leaguers better. In-season housing was among the ideas, along with raising wages, paying players year-round and offering three meals per day during the season.
"This is a historic victory for minor league baseball players," Advocates for Minor Leaguers executive director Harry Marino said in a statement. "When we started talking to players this season about the difficulties they face, finding and paying for in-season housing was at the top of almost every player's list. As a result, addressing that issue became our top priority in this our first season in existence."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
BREAKING | Search underway for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
A rescue mission got underway Sunday for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence River after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
Canada
-
COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility by province and territory in Canada
Although booster shots and third doses of COVID-19 vaccines aren't currently recommended for most Canadians, additional doses are being made available to certain populations or those who need to travel for work based on their province or territory of residence.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Search underway for missing firefighter in St. Lawrence River
A rescue mission got underway Sunday for a firefighter who fell into the St. Lawrence River after a boat carrying people from a previous rescue mission capsized near the Lachine Rapids.
-
Rowdy homecoming party at Nova Scotia's Acadia University results in arrests, charges: Police
A rowdy student party at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S. has resulted in multiple arrests and charges as hundreds gathered in the streets for homecoming celebrations over the weekend.
-
Knife found under Parliament to be returned to Algonquin nations in historic move
An ancient Indigenous knife unearthed during the renovation of Centre Block will be the first artifact found on Parliament Hill to be returned to the stewardship of the Algonquin people who live in the Ottawa region.
-
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
World
-
Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India
At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
-
Missionary group confirms kidnapping of one Canadian, 16 Americans in Haiti
A Canadian was among 17 missionaries allegedly kidnapped in Haiti on Saturday, Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on its website.
-
Bill Clinton back home after hospitalization from infection
Bill Clinton arrived Sunday at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital.
-
Alex Murdaugh worked with ex-housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money, affidavits say
Newly released documents allege that Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent South Carolina attorney now embroiled in scandals including alleged life insurance fraud, coordinated with his former housekeeper's family to sue himself for insurance money that he then pocketed for himself, according to a pair of affidavits released Saturday.
-
Ex-Intel official who created controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, the man behind the 'Steele Dossier' that claimed Russian officials held compromising information on former U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the claims made in the dossier in his first on-camera interview since it was revealed in 2017.
-
Father of suspect in British MP slaying is 'traumatized'
The father of a man held for the fatal stabbing of a British MP during a meeting with local voters has told British media that he was shocked and 'traumatized' by his son's arrest, as police continued questioning the suspect under terrorism laws.
Politics
-
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon departs for first international trip, including honour at world's largest trade book fair
Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon set out on her first international trip in that position on Sunday, heading to Germany to meet with officials, as well as attend the world’s largest trade book fair.
-
PHAC advice behind feds' decision to keep requiring negative tests to enter Canada: Blair
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the government will continue to require travellers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon entry into the country so long as the Public Health Agency of Canada advocates for it.
-
House of Commons seats to increase from 338 to 342 as early as 2024
Canadians will be electing more MPs across the country as soon as 2024, as the House of Commons seat count is going to be increasing from 338 to 342. While most provinces' seat counts remain unchanged, Alberta will be gaining the most new ridings, while Quebec will be losing one.
Health
-
Growing number of Canadian hospitals to require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entry
A growing number of Canadian hospitals are enacting policies requiring visitors and care partners to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry, sparking yet another pandemic-era debate for ethicists.
-
Restless nights tied to mental illness, new large-scale study says
Having trouble sleeping was commonplace for people with mental illness, according to one of the largest studies of its kind conducted by researchers at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.
-
In quiet debut, Alzheimer's drug finds questions, skepticism
The first new Alzheimer's treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it more than four months ago, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works.
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in the European Union over the next five years to help build the so-called metaverse, a nascent online world where people exist and communicate in shared virtual spaces.
-
Russian filmmakers land after shoot aboard space station
A Soyuz space capsule carrying a cosmonaut and two Russian filmmakers has landed after a 3 and-a-half hour trip from the International Space Station.
-
NASA's asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds
A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids.
Entertainment
-
'Halloween Kills' carves out US$50.4 million at box office
'Halloween Kills' may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters.
-
Tony Bennett sets new Guinness World Record
Grammy Award-winning singer Tony Bennett just set a Guinness World Record for being the oldest person to release an album of new material.
-
Celebrities join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award
Celebrities joined Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aimed at finding new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth's most pressing challenges.
Business
-
COVID-19 pandemic benefits set to expire this week for Canadian businesses and individuals
The Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy are set to expire on Oct. 23.
-
China's economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown
China's economic growth sank in the latest quarter as a slowdown in construction and curbs on energy use weighed on its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Apple employee who led anti-harassment organizing effort says she was fired
An Apple employee who led organizing efforts against harassment and discrimination within the company said she has been fired.
Lifestyle
-
Indigenous writer and U of T professor featured in ‘Dial-a-Poem’ project
An Indigenous author and University of Toronto assistant professor is being featured in a pandemic-era edition of 'Dial-a-Poem,' a project that encourages individuals to call in weekly and listen to writers perform some of their work.
-
World expected to consume twice as much seafood by 2050, new findings suggest
The world will consume twice as much seafood by 2050, according to new research. But despite the increased demand, a stronger turn to sustainable fishing could help address malnutrition and lower our overall environmental footprint.
-
Velcro shoes and steak well done: Dating 'red flags' flood social media
Social media feeds are being flooded with red flag emojis, as people share their dating and relationship warning signs or "red flags" online.
Sports
-
Chicago wins first WNBA title with 80-74 win over Phoenix
Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that leading the Sky to the franchise's first WNBA title.
-
Medics, players spring into action after fan collapses, halting Newcastle-Tottenham match
A Newcastle United and Tottenham soccer match was temporarily suspended, after players noticed a collapsed fan in the stands and flagged down medical staff to bring out a defibrillator.
-
From playing hockey to practising medicine: Hayley Wickenheiser shares lessons she's learned
Hayley Wickenheiser is a six-time Olympian and award-winning women's hockey player, and now her accomplishments include graduating from medical school and achieving an M.D. during a global pandemic.
Autos
-
Workers shocked as hundreds of jobs to be cut at Windsor Assembly
A day after Stellantis announced it would be cutting the Windsor Assembly plant to one shift next spring -- eliminating about 1,800 jobs -- workers say they are in shock.
-
Elon Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanize VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles.
-
Chinese GP set to be absent from F1 calendar for third year
Formula One will publish a record 23-race 2022 calendar on Friday but the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai is set to be absent for the third year in a row.