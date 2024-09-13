Sports

    • MLB teams to have helmet ads in postseason featuring ostrich logo of German apparel company Strauss

    This image provided by Major League Baseball shows Strauss branded batting helmets taken at Major League Baseball Headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in New York. (Mary DeCicco/Major League Baseball via AP) This image provided by Major League Baseball shows Strauss branded batting helmets taken at Major League Baseball Headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in New York. (Mary DeCicco/Major League Baseball via AP)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    Major League Baseball teams will have advertising on their helmets during the postseason.

    MLB said Friday it reached a deal for the postseason ads through 2027 with Strauss, a German apparel company that entered the U.S. market last year.

    Ads of 5-by-0.92 inches (12.7-by-2.3 centimeters) will be on each side of every helmet featuring "STRAUSS" in capital letters in white alongside the company's ostrich logo silhouetted by a red square, with an alternate color for red helmets.

    Strauss also will appear on the helmets of the 120 affiliated minor league teams from 2025-27.

    MLB previously had helmet ads in select international games dating to at least 2000 and has allowed jersey ads since 2023. The general use of ads was agreed to by the players' association in the 2022 labor contract, and 23 of the 30 teams have jersey patch ads.

    Engelbert Strauss GmbH & Co. KG was founded in 1948.

    Major League Soccer became the first of the major North American leagues to allow jersey ads in 2007. The NBA started selling sponsorship logos for the 2017-18 season, and the NHL launched helmet ads for the 2020-21 season and began jersey advertising the following season.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News