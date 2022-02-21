MLB makes slight moves toward players as threat to opening day intensifies

Goodyear Ballpark, the spring training home of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Goodyear Ballpark, the spring training home of the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians, Feb. 16, 2022, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

MORE SPORTS NEWS