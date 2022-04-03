MLB looking at electronic system for calling pitches

Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher uses a wrist-worn device used to call pitches during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher uses a wrist-worn device used to call pitches during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, March 29, 2022, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MORE SPORTS NEWS