Mixed feelings among Canadian curlers at long-standing rule preventing Olympic double

A curling stone is swept down the ice during the afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier in Edmonton, Alta. Thursday, March 7, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward) A curling stone is swept down the ice during the afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier in Edmonton, Alta. Thursday, March 7, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

MORE SPORTS NEWS