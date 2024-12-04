Mitch Marner to wear red and white Maple Leaf as Canada rounds out 4 Nations roster

Sports

    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner keeps his eye on the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point looks on during NHL hockey action on Oct. 21, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner keeps his eye on the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning centre Brayden Point looks on during NHL hockey action on Oct. 21, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
    TORONTO -

    Mitch Marner was among the 15 players added to Canada's roster for the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off tournament Wednesday.

    Joining the Toronto Maple Leafs winger as part of an attack that already featured Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand and Brayden Point — all announced back in June — are Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers along with Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    Also making the team up front are Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers and Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes.

    The defence corps led by Cale Makar, who was also tabbed in June, will see Colorado Avalanche teammate Devon Toews suit up in red and white, and also include the Vegas duo of Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo, Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets, Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim.

    The biggest question mark for Canadian general manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins and the rest of the country's hockey brain trust since the process began has been in the crease — especially with stud netminders like Carey Price and Roberto Luongo a distant memory.

    Canada doesn't have the same goaltending pedigree as at past international events, but head coach Jon Cooper of Tampa will likely lean on Stanley Cup winners Jordan Binnington of the Blues and Adin Hill of the Golden Knights. Sam Montembeault of the Montreal Canadiens rounds out the puck-stopping trio.

    The 4 Nations tournament, which also includes the United States, Sweden and Finland, runs Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston, and will serve as an appetizer for the NHL's Olympic return in 2026.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

    N.L.

