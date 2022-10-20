Mississippi State freshman lineman Sam Westmoreland dies at 18

Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defenders for a 30-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 8, 2022. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP) Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson (23) dives into the end zone past Arkansas defenders for a 30-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., on Oct. 8, 2022. (Rogelio V. Solis / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS