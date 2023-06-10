Mission completed: Man City beats Inter Milan to end wait for first Champions League title

Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Manchester City's Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

