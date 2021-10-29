Minnesota man charged in hacking MLB and for trying to extort the league

A Minnesota man has been charged with hacking into computer systems used by Major League Baseball and trying to extort the league for US$150,000, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York said October 28. (Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos/Getty Images via CNN)

