Minnesota man charged in hacking MLB and for trying to extort the league

A Minnesota man has been charged with hacking into computer systems used by Major League Baseball and trying to extort the league for US$150,000, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York said Thursday.

Joshua Streit, 30, threatened to publicize alleged vulnerabilities in the MLB's IT systems unless the league paid him US$150,000, according to charging documents.

Streit is also charged with illegally streaming copyrighted live games from the MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League and the National Hockey League. Prosecutors alleged that Streit used stolen login credentials to access the sports' websites and stream live games to his own website for profit.

"One of the victim sports leagues sustained losses of approximately US$3 million due to STREIT's conduct," the Southern District of New York said in a press release.

The MLB is no stranger to hacking scandals.

Christopher Correa, the former director of scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison in 2016 for hacking into the Houston Astros' scouting records.