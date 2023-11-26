Min Woo Lee serves up a victory at the Australian PGA Championship
Min Woo Lee started celebrating his first Australian PGA Championship title on the next-to-last hole Sunday when he put on a chef's hat and did a synchronized clap along with the boisterous crowd before jogging off to the 18th.
He narrowly missed par at the last but still closed with a 3-under 68 to finish 20 under for the tournament and a three-shot win over Japan's Riyuka Hoshino, who also closed with 68.
Lee, who is ranked No. 45 and comes from Western Australia, has made "let him cook" his popular catch phrase.
And so, with a four-shot lead going into the final hole, he put on a chef's hat and clapped his hands above his head in time with the crowd at the 17th, the so-called Party Hole at Royal Queensland Golf Club.
He also brought the crowd alive with a long chip for an eagle at the par-5 ninth.
"The best atmosphere shot I've ever hit," Lee said. "That one, at that point, it was getting close.
"I was in a pretty average position. To chip that in -- it was amazing. It's one of the best shots I've probably hit."
Lee had a wire-to-wire win in the Asian Tour's Macau Open last month for his first victory since 2021, and added this one quickly on home soil. It was his fourth career title.
Marc Leishman made seven birdies in a closing 64 to move into third place at 16 under, one ahead of Curtis Luck (69). Joaquin Niemann of Chile was fourth at 13 under, his final round 67 highlighted by an ace at the 160-meter, par-3 fourth.
Adam Scott slipped back to sixth place at 12 under with a 70 on Sunday after threatening Lee's lead in the second and third rounds.
The Australian PGA, co-sanctioned by the Australasian Tour and DP World Tour, gave Lee a third title on the European circuit.
"I've always thought I could win, but it took a while to get over the hump," he said. "Two wins in the last month or so .... really proud of it."
He was targeting a victory on the European tour in 2023 and while he didn't achieve it in the season that ended last week, he still made it within the calendar year that also included a tie for 5th at the U.S. Open.
Lee will play next week at the Australian Open that has a joint tournament format to feature men's and women's fields. His sister, two-time major winner Minjee Lee, will also be playing in Sydney.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple people killed, injured in ‘serious incident’ on Langside Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
WATCH LIVE Toronto's 119th annual Santa Claus Parade underway
The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Politics
-
Projected deficits in fall economic statement 'modest,' allows government to 'invest in Canadians': Freeland
Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland insists her government’s latest fall economic statement is in line with its 2015 election promise to run 'modest' deficits and 'invest in Canadians.'
-
Exclusive
Exclusive India cooperating with U.S. investigation but not Canada's due to difference in evidence shared, high commissioner says
India’s high commissioner to Canada says his government is cooperating with an American investigation into an alleged thwarted assassination attempt, but not Canada’s investigation into the June killing of a Sikh leader in B.C., because of a disparity between the information both countries have shared in their probes.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive Canada-India relations improving after decision to expel diplomat based on 'emotional element': Indian high commissioner
India's decision to expel a Canadian diplomat and strip the diplomatic immunity of dozens of other envoys was retaliatory and based partially on 'an emotional element,' but relations between the two countries are better than they were two months ago, India's high commissioner to Canada says.
Health
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
-
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
-
UN confirms sexual spread of mpox in Congo for the 1st time as country sees a record outbreak
The World Health Organization said it has confirmed sexual transmission of mpox in Congo for the first time as the country experiences its biggest-ever outbreak, a worrying development that African scientists warn could make it more difficult to stop the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
-
Hypothermic turtle revived after rescue from Bay of Fundy shore, shipped to Bermuda
An endangered green sea turtle found on a Nova Scotia beach has been revived and shipped back to warmer waters after nearly dying in the frigid Bay of Fundy.
-
Feds aimed secret cybersecurity briefing at energy sector executives: memo
A newly disclosed Public Safety Canada memo reveals a secret-level June meeting was part of a strategy to raise awareness among company executives about the dangers from malicious cyberactivity -- reaching beyond the technical experts who already know about the risks.
Entertainment
-
'Hunger Games' feasts, 'Napoleon' conquers but 'Wish' doesn't come true at Thanksgiving box office
The Walt Disney Co.'s "Wish" had been expected to rule the Thanksgiving weekend box office, but moviegoers instead feasted on leftovers, as "The Hunger Games: Songbirds and Snakes" led ticket sales for the second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Winner of the Booker Prize for fiction set to be announced in London
The winner of the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction will be announced on Sunday. If bookmakers are right, the victorious writer will be named Paul.
-
Chinese court rejects Canadian pop star Kris Wu's appeal
A court in China's capital Beijing on Friday denied the appeal of Chinese-born Canadian pop star Kris Wu, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for crimes including rape.