Milos Raonic loses to del Potro in three sets in quarterfinal of Miami Open
Milos Raonic reaches for a shot from Juan Martin del Potro during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on March 28, 2018. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 8:07AM EDT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Canada's Milos Raonic fell to fifth-seeded Juan-Martin del Potro of Argentina 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-7 (3) on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open.
The slugfest took nearly three hours, with Raonic relying heavily on his big serve. He had 18 aces to del Potro's six.
Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., lost to del Potro in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month.
Del Potro will face American John Isner in the next round of the Miami Open.