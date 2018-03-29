

The Canadian Press





KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. - Canada's Milos Raonic fell to fifth-seeded Juan-Martin del Potro of Argentina 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-7 (3) on Wednesday in the quarterfinal of the Miami Open.

The slugfest took nearly three hours, with Raonic relying heavily on his big serve. He had 18 aces to del Potro's six.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., lost to del Potro in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters earlier this month.

Del Potro will face American John Isner in the next round of the Miami Open.