Milos Raonic, Felix Auger-Aliassime heading to third round at Wimbledon
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime greets Corentin Moutet of France at the net after winning their Men's singles match during day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 3, 2019 2:50PM EDT
WIMBLEDON, England - Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime both are off to the third round at Wimbledon.
Raonic, the No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday, marking the Canadian's second straight-sets win in a row.
Auger-Aliassime, the No. 19 seed from Montreal, beat French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the ensuing match on Court 3.
Raonic, a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, will next face American Reilly Opelka. The world No. 63 upset No. 22 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 in the second round.
Auger-Aliassime, 18, will face world No. 66 Ugo Humbert of France in the third round.
Raonic, who has battled injuries throughout his career, took a medical timeout to deal with a left calf issue while trailing 5-4 in the third set. While he appeared to be in some pain afterward, he did manage to finish the victory.