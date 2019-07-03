

The Canadian Press





WIMBLEDON, England - Canadians Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime both are off to the third round at Wimbledon.

Raonic, the No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., beat Robin Haase of the Netherlands 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday, marking the Canadian's second straight-sets win in a row.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 19 seed from Montreal, beat French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the ensuing match on Court 3.

Raonic, a runner-up at Wimbledon in 2016, will next face American Reilly Opelka. The world No. 63 upset No. 22 seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 in the second round.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, will face world No. 66 Ugo Humbert of France in the third round.

Raonic, who has battled injuries throughout his career, took a medical timeout to deal with a left calf issue while trailing 5-4 in the third set. While he appeared to be in some pain afterward, he did manage to finish the victory.