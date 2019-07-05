Milos Raonic defeats Reilly Opelka, advances to next round at Wimbledon
Milos Raonic returns to Reilly Opelka during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5, 2019. (Tim Ireland / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:09AM EDT
Canada's Milos Raonic is off to the round of 16 at Wimbledon.
The No. 15 seed from Thornhill, Ont., defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 in a third-round match on Friday.
Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, hasn't lost a set this tournament. He'll face the winner of a match between No. 4 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa and No. 26 Guido Pella of Argentina in the fourth round.
No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to face Ugo Humbert of France in a third-round match later Friday.
Two Canadian men never have advanced to the round of 16 in a Grand Slam in the same year.