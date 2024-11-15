Sports

    • Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: How to watch the fight, what time and who's the favourite?

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, but fight night has arrived.

    The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

    The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the US$1.2 billion retractable-roof home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The state has sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications.

    Here's a guide for watching the fight:

    When is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

    It's hard to give an exact time for the main event Friday night, but it could approach midnight EST. The telecast starts at 8 p.m. EST.

    Is the Tyson-Paul fight free on Netflix?

    While this isn't the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription. Netflix reported more than 280 million subscribers worldwide at the end of the third quarter in 2024.

    What are the odds on the Tyson-Paul fight?

    Paul is a minus-250 betting favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. That means the payout for a Paul victory would be less than half the amount of any bet.

    What's the age difference between the fighters?

    It's 31 years. Paul is 27.

    When was Tyson's last sanctioned fight?

    Tyson retired in 2005 with a record of 50-6, with 44 knockouts, after losing to Kevin McBride. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition four years ago. Paul is 10-1 with seven knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents. His loss was to Tommy Fury, the less-accomplished half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

    How many rounds are scheduled for the Tyson-Paul fight?

    The fight is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Tyson and Paul also will use heavier gloves with the idea of decreasing the power of punches. The gloves will be 14 ounces instead of 10. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has said Tyson's physical condition met the criteria for the fight to proceed.

    What are the purses?

    According to reports, Paul will make $40 million and Tyson about $20 million. Paul did mention his number at a news conference in August.

    What about the undercard?

    The most legitimate pro fight of the night is being pitched as the co-main event. It's a super lightweight championship bout between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

    Taylor won a disputed split decision over Serrano in a slugfest at sold-out Madison Square Garden in 2022. It was the first time women headlined a fight at the storied venue.

    There are five other fights on the undercard.

