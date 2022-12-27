Mikaela Shiffrin takes win number 78 with first GS victory in 2022

The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) The winner United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates after completing an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Semmering, Austria, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)

MORE SPORTS NEWS