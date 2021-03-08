ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN -- Mikael Kingsbury won world championship gold in men's moguls today.

The 28-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., claimed his third career world crown in the freestyle ski discipline.

Kingsbury suffered a back injury in November and wasn't able to compete in the first three World Cups of this season.

The reigning Olympic champion won gold in Deer Valley, Utah,

upon his return to competition and was triumphant again Monday in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Benjamin Cavet of France took silver and Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan the bronze Monday.

Kingsbury will compete in dual moguls Tuesday.

He's won a world title in that event twice in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021