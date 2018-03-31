Michigan and Loyola, Villanova and Kansas meet in Final Four
Michigan players participate in a drill during a practice session for the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 11:47AM EDT
SAN ANTONIO -- It's game day at the Final Four in San Antonio.
Saturday night features two NCAA Tournament semifinals at the Alamodome. The first is West Region champion and third-seeded Michigan against South Region champion and 11-seed Loyola-Chicago. Both teams have had wins during this tournament with last-moment shots.
The second is a battle of No. 1 seeds between East champion Villanova and Midwest champion Kansas. They've both played at a high level all year and entered March Madness as popular picks to win it all.
All four teams are past national champions. The Wildcats are pursuing a second national title in three seasons. The Jayhawks are trying for their first title since winning one in San Antonio in 2008.
Michigan won the title in 1989, while Loyola-Chicago won it in 1963.
The winners of the games Saturday will meet Monday night for the title.