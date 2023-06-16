Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan pose for a photo during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game, June 23, 2015. Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will and his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday, June 16, 2023. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) NBA commissioner Adam Silver, left, and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan pose for a photo during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game, June 23, 2015. Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will and his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday, June 16, 2023. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

