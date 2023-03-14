Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals sneakers are expected to smash auction records

Michael Jordan's black and red Air Jordan 13 sneakers worn during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals (pictured) are heading to auction. (Don Grayston/NBAE/Getty Images) Michael Jordan's black and red Air Jordan 13 sneakers worn during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals (pictured) are heading to auction. (Don Grayston/NBAE/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS