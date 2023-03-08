Michael Irvin's encounter with woman was friendly: witnesses in misconduct case

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast before the start of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File) NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network's NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast before the start of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS