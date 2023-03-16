Mets' Edwin Diaz expected to miss entire season after freak WBC injury

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is helped by team pitching coach Ricky Bones and medical staff after a World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) is helped by team pitching coach Ricky Bones and medical staff after a World Baseball Classic game against the Dominican Republic, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS