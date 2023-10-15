Messi's Inter Miami team strikes 2-game deal to play in China in November
Lionel Messi is evidently going back to China, after Inter Miami took advantage of not making the Major League Soccer playoffs by signing a deal to play two exhibitions there next month.
The team said it would play a pair of friendlies against Chinese Super League teams, first in Qingdao, China against Qingdao Hainiu on Nov. 5 and then against Chengdu Rongcheng in Chengdu, China on Nov. 8. Those two stadiums can both hold between 50,000 and 60,000 fans.
Those dates coincide with the first round of the MLS playoffs. Inter Miami was eliminated from playoff contention earlier this month.
Inter Miami's announcement of the deal did not specifically mention Messi or any other player, though it would be surprising if Chinese officials agreed to the games without some sort of guarantee that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and the team's other best-known standouts -- Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba among them -- would be making the trip if physically able.
"This will be a great opportunity to continue building on our 2023 campaign, in which we achieved our first-ever trophy," Inter Miami sporting director and chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a release distributed by the team. "We will take this as an opportunity to begin our preparations for 2024, as we look to build on last season and find more success moving forward."
If Messi -- who led Argentina to the World Cup title last year -- plays, it would be at least the eighth time he has traveled to China for exhibitions for club or country since 2005. Ticket for all previous Messi appearances have sold at a wild pace in China, a nation that has a massive soccer following even without much in the way of global success by the men's national team. China's women made the World Cup final in 1999, falling to the U.S. in a penalty-kick shootout to decide the title at the Rose Bowl in California.
Messi has played in China as recently as this past June, shortly after he stunned much of the soccer world by announcing that he was signing a 2 1/2-year contract worth around US$150 million to come to MLS and play for Inter Miami. He scored barely one minute into a match for Argentina against Australia in Beijing on June 15, and later was surprised by fan -- one wearing a Messi jersey -- somehow getting onto the field to ask for a hug.
Messi also won Olympic gold in China, helping Argentina win the title at the Beijing Games in 2008. He and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham have enormous followings in Asia, along with several endorsement deals in the region.
This is the first international tour for Inter Miami, which is about to end its fourth MLS season. The team won the Leagues Cup this season, doing so shortly after Messi began playing for Inter Miami in July.
The team didn't reveal television or ticket information. The lowest-priced seats for Messi's appearance at Beijing in June were listed at USUS$80 and the highest-priced were around US$670 at face value; if the price points for that match are similar to what's set on this tour, the two matches could generate well over US$20 million in ticket revenue alone.
That suggests this trip could be another major financial win for Inter Miami. MLS officials said Messi's jersey has been the league's top seller in 2023 -- even though it wasn't on sale until July -- and the team has told its season ticket holders that it plans to increase prices dramatically for the 2024 season.
"We're very excited to continue to expand our club's global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe," Inter Miami chief business officer Xavier Asensi said in remarks distributed by the club. "This is a special opportunity to share the passion as we reach new audiences and put ourselves on display in new places, and we're looking forward to beginning this adventure."
Inter Miami finishes its MLS season this week with matches against Charlotte on Wednesday and Saturday. Messi is currently with Argentina's national team for World Cup qualifying and -- given that nothing is at stake -- it would seem unlikely that he'll appear in either of the final two MLS matches of the season for his club.
The team hasn't publicly revealed plans for any other international tours for 2024, but others are expected given Messi's enormous global popularity.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.
More than 50 Indigenous fish harvesters in the Maritimes charged or on trial: Ottawa
Three years after a First Nation started a self-regulated lobster fishery that sparked protests and violence in Nova Scotia, federal prosecutors are pressing ahead with charges against dozens of Indigenous fishers, some of whom are planning constitutional challenges.
Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 27 kg, study finds
The medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight, or about 27 kilograms (60 pounds) on average, when combined with intensive diet and exercise, a new study shows.
Palestinian mother fears for her children as she wonders about the future after evacuating Gaza City
Najla Shawa and her family are safe for now after fleeing their home in Gaza City, but she's worried she may never be able to return.
'I can't believe this is reality': Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film record
Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' to a massive, first place debut between US$95 million and US$97 million in North America, AMC Theatres said Sunday.
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 5 Canadians killed in Israel, government confirms
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a senior government official announced Sunday.
-
Canada assessing demand for continued evacuation flights
Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.
-
NDP delegates unanimously support pharmacare redline in their deal with Liberals
Delegates at the New Democratic convention have made pharmacare the redline in their deal with the Liberals, saying they will withdraw their support if the minority government doesn't adhere to their demands.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
Study finds withdrawing less blood for ICU lab tests reduces patient strain, waste
Intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby reduce transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day, suggests a large study that says switching to lower-volume tubes can preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year of the program, and $13.4 billion in the fourth year.
Sci-Tech
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
-
NASA spacecraft launched to mysterious and rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind
NASA's Psyche spacecraft rocketed away Friday on a six-year journey to a rare metal-covered asteroid.
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
Entertainment
-
Pete Davidson in poignant 'SNL' opening: 'My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week'
'Saturday Night Live' host Pete Davidson addressed 'the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza' in deeply personal remarks during the opening minutes of the long-running sketch show’s new episode.
-
Movie reviews: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones shine in 'The Burial'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Burial,' 'Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe,' 'Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person' and 'Stellar.'
-
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film record
Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' to a massive, first place debut between US$95 million and US$97 million in North America, AMC Theatres said Sunday.