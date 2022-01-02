Messi among 4 PSG players with COVID-19; 3 more Liverpool cases

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France on Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez) PSG's Lionel Messi kicks the ball during the French League One soccer match between FC Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, western France on Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS