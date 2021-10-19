Mercury fined US$10K for violating WNBA's media access rules
The Phoenix Mercury were fined US$10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league's rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury's players - including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith - didn't do interviews after Chicago's series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.
BREAKING | Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct—including MPs—will need to be fully vaccinated as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. According to Speaker Anthony Rota, as of the day the 44th Parliament kicks off, anyone looking to enter the House of Commons precinct will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
BREAKING | COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
UPDATED | Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
'My heart broke': Metro Vancouver woman whose dog arrived dead after flight wants answers, action from airline
A Metro Vancouver woman is looking for answers following the untimely death of her dog aboard a flight last summer.
UPDATED | Haiti gang seeks US$1M each for kidnapped American, Canadian missionaries
A gang that kidnapped 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, is demanding US$1 million ransom per person, although authorities are not clear whether that includes the five children being held, a top Haitian official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
Norway attack victims were killed by stabbings, not arrows, police say
The five victims of last week's attack in Norway were all stabbed to death, rather than killed by bow-and-arrow as previously thought, police said Monday.
Drug suspect police linked to Breonna Taylor enters plea
A convicted drug dealer who was a target of the police raids that brought officers to Breonna Taylor's home has been offered probation for a long list of drug crimes.
Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union
Poland is a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament on Tuesday and leaders at a European Union summit expected later this week to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
Green Party lays off core staff members amid financial drought, internal strife
Layoffs are once again hitting the Green Party as party brass look to shave costs at an organization facing persistent financial and political woes. The Greens are temporarily laying off half of their staff, or about 10 employees, effective Tuesday, according to three senior party officials who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters.
Postelection review to probe where Conservatives bled votes to People's Party, NDP
The former MP leading the review into the Conservatives' election performance says it will examine how Tories lost votes to Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada. James Cumming, an Alberta representative who lost his seat to the Liberals' Randy Boissonnault, says he will begin reaching out to candidates and campaign teams this week.
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
Google Pixel 6 lineup with its first custom-made chip goes after the iPhone
Google's Pixel smartphones are taking a big step toward becoming a true Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy competitor.
Driftwood sheds light into Arctic sea ice changes over the last 500 years
Driftwood found along the shores of Northern Svalbard that were once frozen in sea ice offers insight into changes in sea ice and Arctic Ocean currents over the last 500 years, according to a new study that traces their journey from boreal forests in the north to the beaches in Norway’s archipelago.
McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'
Meghan McCain says she decided to leave 'The View' following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
S&P/TSX composite climbs past 21,000 for the first time, U.S. markets also up
Strong performances from tech and financials led Canada's main stock index to a record close as it topped the 21,000 mark for the first time, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they're becoming more mainstream by the day.
Rising cost of living, burden of COVID-19 forcing Canadians further into debt: survey
A new survey suggests that the rising cost of living and the added burden of COVID-19 are forcing Canadians further into debt.
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Talking about finances may not be romantic, but is necessary
Having a clear and honest discussion about your financial situation and money mindset before you walk down the isle just seems to make sense, but it isn't always easy, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid writes in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Liverpool edges 10-man Atletico Madrid in five-goal Champions League thriller
Liverpool narrowly edged past 10-man Atletico Madrid in an all-time classic Champions League encounter, as the two sides shared five goals in the Spanish capital.
About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose.
Washington State coach Nick Rolovich fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants on Monday for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19, making him the first major college coach to lose his job over vaccination status.
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.