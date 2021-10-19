Mercury fined US$10K for violating WNBA's media access rules

PHOENIX -

The Phoenix Mercury were fined US$10,000 on Tuesday by the WNBA for violating the league's rules on postgame media interview access following Game 4 of the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury's players - including stars Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith - didn't do interviews after Chicago's series-clinching 80-74 win on Sunday. The $10,000 fine is the biggest in league history for a media infraction.